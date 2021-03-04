Man left shocked as large ship appears to float in the sky

A man was left confused and in shock after taking a photo of what appeared to be a floating ship.

The optical illusion off the Cornish coast shows a large boat floating across the sky.

David Morris took the snap from Gillian on the Helford in Cornwall. David says he was left “amazed and very baffled” but has in fact seen the phenomenon before.His picture shows the large vessel appearing to float in the blue sky above the water.

Credit: Cornwall Live

Due to the similar colouring of the sea and sky, the large vessel appears to be sitting amongst the clouds.It is likely the optical illusion was caused by a cloud formation closer to the shore, which changed the colour of the water closer to the land.The boat, being further away, was in a cloudless area and therefore the sky reflected the sea - making it look like the boat was floating.

