More than two million vaccines administered across South West

More two million vaccinations have now been delivered across the South West.

NHS staff, alongside volunteers, have been giving the jab in more than 100 sites across the region.

The NHS says it's working with local communities to make it as easy as possible for people to get a vaccination, including through pop up clinics at sites such as mosques, temples and other community settings.

Dr Julie Yates, Lead Consultant for Screening and Immunisation said: “Thanks to the efforts of staff, we have now reached more than two million jabs being delivered across the region – a remarkable achievement.

“The vaccines are safe, simple and potentially life-saving – please book an appointment as soon as you are invited to do so.

“By having the Covid-19 vaccination you will be protecting yourself and your family and friends from this deadly virus and this will also give us the best chance of getting life back to normal as soon as possible.”

The Prime Minister visited one of the region's mass vaccination centres at Ashton Gate in Bristol in January Credit: PA

Elizabeth O’Mahony, Regional Director of the NHS in the South West, said: “This is another fantastic milestone to have surpassed and I want to thank every single person who is involved in the vaccination programme in our seven healthcare systems across the South West.

“We are progressing as safely and swiftly as possible and it’s amazing to now say we have vaccinated over 42% of the adult population in the region.”

Earlier this week it was revealed the Covid infection rate in Bristol had fallen to its lowest level in six months.

Despite the positive progress, people are still being urged to remain cautious after the discovery of two cases of the Brazil variant in South Gloucestershire.

