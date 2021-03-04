A fourth person has died following a house fire in Exeter last month.

A seven-year-old girl died in Bristol Childrens' Hospital last week where she was in a critical condition.

An inquest into the deaths of all four victims was opened on Thursday 4 March.

The seven year old girl who died has been named as Iviee-May Hall who was born in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in July 2013.

The other three victims of the fire included four year old Lillie-Rose Rudge who died at the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital on Sunday, February 21st - the day of the blaze.

Her parents, 29 year old door staff member Daniel Rudge, and 28 year old Kaylie Rudge, a full time mother, died in their home in Clayton Road, Exeter.

The causes of their deaths have yet to be ascertained pending further investigations.

The inquest was adjourned for 'further inquiries to be made' including the preparation of a full fire investigation report into how the blaze started.

Two other children - Lillie-Rose's four year old twin brother and a nine year old boy - were rescued from the burning house and treated in hospital.

A fundraising campaign for the family has so far seen more than £38,000 donated.

Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Antony Hart, said: “The circumstances of this tragic incident have touched the hearts of all of those who were involved in the emergency response, those who know the family and the wider community.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, and they are being supported by specialist officers. We ask that the privacy of those who are grieving is respected.”

Chief Fire Officer at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, Lee Howell, added: “This is incredibly sad news for all of us, and we offer our deepest condolences to the family.

“This was a tragic incident and our crews fought so bravely to save lives. Our thoughts are with the two boys still in hospital.”

