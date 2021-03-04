A 14-year-old boy from Cheltenham, who has helped out parents during lockdown by reading bedtime stories to their children over Zoom, is taking part in two events to mark World Book Day.

Oscar Mallett is due to read Roald Dahl to young patients at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital over video this afternoon in aid of the Pied Piper Appeal.

He'll then will read 'Space Oddity' by Gloucestershire author Christopher Edge in a live Facebook broadcast for Cheltenham Festivals at 7pm.

Oscar said it is an honour to take part in World Book Day: "It's a great day to celebrate books and what they do and just to show how much they mentally help.

"Books have helped me a lot. I've got through several very boring days by just sitting down and reading a book. I think it's great that books have a day dedicated to them".

Oscar Mallett reads a bedtime story over Zoom to children from all over the country. Credit: Jane Mallett

The 14-year-old pupil at Balcarras School in Cheltenham started reading bedtime stories to local families during the first lockdown and attracted national attention. He now has 30 families on his books.

Oscar said, "I started reading stories in the first lockdown to two twin girls across the road to give their parents a break in the afternoon and also to give the girls something to look forward to in the evenings.

"It ended up working really well and we decided in this lockdown to expand it to help more families."

Oscar's mum Jane Mallett, a weight-loss consultant, handles all the paperwork, making sure safeguarding is respected and also attends the sessions.

She said, "It's just really, really sweet. They're always there, ready. Oscar's usually the last one to log in and they're all there waiting in their pyjamas for their story".

As well as giving parents a half hour break during lockdown, it's also good for Oscar who has been home schooling. Oscar said, "It gives me a little buzz every single time I finish knowing that I've helped the kids, helped the parents and I am doing something good for charity as well."

Families are being charged a minimum £2 a month to sign up to Bedtime Stories with Oscar - or to pay what they think the sessions are worth. Some parents pay £5 to £10 a month.

Half of the proceeds are going to the charity Water Aid and Oscar has already raised hundreds of pounds. The other half provides the teenager with some extra pocket money.

Oscar said, "I chose Water Aid because I've been learning about recently it in school and it does some really great things like giving clean water to children who don't have any."

A set of stamps dedicated to some of the Roald Dahl books that have proved so popular for Bedtime Stories with Oscar. Credit: PA

Oscar has just started reading a David Walliams book in his sessions but says he usually reads Roald Dahl. He'll be reading Esio Trot to the children's ward as he can get through it in one half-hour session - some books can take weeks.

He said, "We have basically always read Roald Dahl books since the start. They're really great for what I'm doing because all the kids always love them.

"I also really enjoy them. They're just great all-round books to read to children."

Oscar's mum Jane said, "We've got quite an age range. They go from four to 10 and the Roald Dahl books cover that width of age really well".

Oscar says doing the voices is crucial when reading a bedtime story. He said, "I always do a different voice for every single character and I think that is what is bringing the story to life and what the children really enjoy.

"I don't think it will be nearly as popular or people would enjoy it half as much if I didn't do the voices."

Bedtime story reader Oscar shows his listeners an illustration from Awful Auntie by David Walliams. Credit: Jane Mallett

Oscar says he will continue doing Bedtime Stories with Oscar until the children don't want him to do it any more, but says he won't be starting a writing career himself.

"I never really wanted to become a writer or something like that. I've personally wanted to do science and stuff revolving about that... I'm not the best at writing books."

