A three-year-old girl has died in Wiltshire after a collision involving a van.

Wiltshire Police were called to Campion Close, in Calne, shortly after 12 pm yesterday, March 3.

The girl tragically died at the scene and her family have been made aware. They are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police said the driver, who remained at the incident site, was helping them with their inquiries and no arrests had been made.

Insp James Brain, from the Chippenham Area Community Policing Team, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I ask that their privacy is respected and we will also be working with the local community who would have no doubt been impacted by this.

"We understand that people will want to pay their respects and come together at this difficult time, but can we please ensure this is done safely and to keep in mind the current Government guidelines regarding Covid restrictions and maintain social distancing.

"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is at a very early stage and we won’t be providing any further update at the moment."

