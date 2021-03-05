Watch Kylie Pentelow's interview with Sophie Brown from Bristol Black Girls Hike.

An initiative which provides black women with a safe space to explore the outdoors - is looking for women in Bristol to get involved.

It comes as some black women have detailed their experiences of feeling discriminated against while exploring the countryside.

Sophie Brown, who leads the Bristol Black Girls Hike walking group, said: "People can stare - just staring because they're not used to seeing black women or black people walking around in their particular area."

The group Sophie leads gives black women the opportunity to get together and explore the countryside in a safe way.

Sophie wants more black women to get out and explore Credit: ITV News

A recent appearance by the group on the BBC's Countryfile programme recently prompted complaints, something which shocked Sophie.

"People are going to complain anyway, about certain things, but to complain about a group of black women walking? Obviously they just don't understand that we're just a group of black women walking in the countryside."

She wants black women who might be anxious about getting out into the countryside to not be put off.

She said: "If you can find a walking buddy, if you fell like getting out, ask someone if they can go out with you.

"The whole idea of Black Girls Hike is to encourage more black women to get out in the fresh air and to get exercise. For their physical and for their mental health as well. If you're in a group you should be safe."

