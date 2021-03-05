Watch Nick Smith's report

Nearly half of couples currently seeking IVF say they are worried Covid-19 restrictions may end their dreams of starting a family.

Despite fertility treatment re-starting a few weeks after the first lockdown, there is still a huge backlog for some services.

As a result, many who initially looked at NHS-funded treatment are now considering going private, for fear of losing their chance.

Staff at the Bristol Centre for Reproductive Medicine say a delay could make a big difference for some.

"A delay of two to three months for most people is not going to make much difference," says the centre's medical director, Valentine Akande.

"It will make a difference for those who are of advanced age such as women over-40 or those patients who have a lower number of eggs than would be expected."

Fertility treatment was suspended for nearly two months in 2020 and there's still a long backlog of couples seeking IVF. Credit: ITV News

Michelle and Adam Cunningham are both 38 and spent much of last year struggling to access treatment.

Last month they received news Michelle had early-onset menopause. They told ITV News the delays brought on by Covid had led to them missing their chance.

"At the back of your mind you are always in hope that there is gonna be a good outcome here, a good solution," Michelle said.

"When you're hit with that news, it's quite difficult to digest. The covid restrictions did have an impact on appointments not being met, we did lose a lot of time really over what I think if maybe had we been in normal circumstances it might have been a different entity really."

"I can't actually remember the last evening where Shell hasn't cried and you can imagine in lockdown when you can't take her out to cheer her up it's just so so hard to deal with," Adam added.

Michelle and Adam Cunningham have been left frustrated by the impact the pandemic has had on them. Credit: ITV News

The isolation of lockdown has seen huge numbers of couples with fertility issues seeking mental health advice.

A recent survey by support group the fertility help hub claims all respondents felt mentally traumatised by setbacks caused by IVF delays and 47% feared Covid could spell the end of their parenthood chances.

The survey also found that others were making huge sacrifices to fund their private treatment due to high NHS wait times in some areas.

NHS England say they encourage Clinical Commissioning Groups to be flexible and sensitive for those whose investigations or planned treatment were disrupted due to Covid, ensuring that those seeking fertility treatment are treated fairly."

