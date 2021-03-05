Covid patients in South West hospitals at lowest level since October

The number of Covid patients in hospitals across the South West has fallen to the lowest level since October last year.

There are 405 people being treated for coronavirus on the region's hospital wards.

Across Devon and Cornwall, the number halved in a week - falling from 139 to 66 as of Tuesday 3 March.

In Cornwall the number is now as low as 23.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Exeter's Nightingale Hospital was now empty - having discharged its last Covid patient on February 26. The £23m hospital is now back on standby.

Numbers in Bristol are also in decline Credit: ITV News

Across Bristol and Weston-super-Mare, the fall has not been quite as steep but numbers are still going down. There are 60 patients in hospital, down from 70 a week before.

Earlier this week, Bristol City Council announced the number of positive cases per 100,000 people is 95 - lower than the England average of 108.

The infection rate in the city has fallen to its lowest level in almost six months, but the local authority is warning people to remain on high alert.

In Bath, the number of patients aren't quite at levels they were six months ago but are still going down. There are currently 32 patients being treated at the RUH, a decrease of just four.

