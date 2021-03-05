Dr Who fan Ian McTeague patrols his Somerset suburb in hisDIY Dalek.

Mr McTeague, from Weston-super-Mare is a train driver. Butat weekends he climbs into his full-sized Dalek and rides along the paths nearhis home. Sometimes he takes it to the seafront too.

“I’m 55 years you and people would say I’m growing olddisgracefully. So, the idea of building Dr Who’s most fearsome weapon, for me,is the ultimate big-boys toy.”

His wife, Tracy, says she can ‘take or leave’ Dr Who, buthas helped her husband with online performances in his Dalek contraption and atsci-fi conventions. And she encouraged Ian to turn out in support of the NHS.

“When we did Clap for Carers, we had everybody at the end ofthe street clapping. And most of them were all right about it,” she said.

“It’s not every day you’re sat in your living room and a DrWho Dalek goes wondering past your window. It’s like ‘I’m not drinking anymore!’”Said Ian.

Ian said he grew up watching Dr Who as a child and saw theDaleks from ‘behind the sofa or behind a cushion.’ But it was only in the lastyear or so that he has been able to buy and build the Dalek.

He has since bought a second Dalek, but that is stuck with arestoration firm in Chesterfield 'because of lockdown.'

When the restrictions ease, the McTeagues plan to take theirDaleks to sci-fi conventions.

In the meantime they have redecorated their front room witha Dr Who theme.