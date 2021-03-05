A man from Gloucestershire described the emotional moment a retired doctor gave him the coronavirus vaccine after saving his life 23 years earlier.

Andy Barr, from Newent, said the doctor was like his 'guardian angel' after he diagnosed a rare disease two decades ago, and then was the person to give him his covid jab this week.

The 44-year-old said he felt very emotional when he saw the consultant, who wishes to remain anonymous, who had come out of retirement to help with the vaccination programme.

When Andy was in his 20s, he suffered from a debilitating illness which left him coughing up blood and falling unconscious.

A variety of medical professionals were unable to diagnose Andy until the doctor, who specialised in rare diseases, quickly identified it as Goodpasture syndrome.

He said: "It really does feel like he is a guardian angel figure.

He saved me back then, and although I don't have coronavirus now, he was the one to give me this potentially life-saving vaccine. Andy Barr

"It was very emotional. He said he recognised my name and wanted to see if I was the same person.

"He's sort of dipped in and out of my life and always in a way that saves me."

Andy's vaccination is one of more than two million jabs that have now been administered across the South West.

Andy was cured of the autoimmune disease which could have plagued his life if untreated after two years of treatments.

The pair's connection does not end there, as the doctor's daughter applied for an internship at a PR company called 10 Yetis - the company that Andy owns.

He said: "I got my kids in to meet her and told her she got the job.

"I'm very grateful and I don't say that enough."

The high uptake of the vaccine rollout comes as welcome news given the emergence of the 'low' risk Brazilian variant of coronavirus in South Gloucestershire.

