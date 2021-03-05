Ambitious plans to build ten thousand new homes have been unveiled by Bristol City Council.

The redevelopment will see the creation of a new Temple Quarter and St Philip’s Marsh.

The council says 130 hectares of brownfield land will be transformed over the next 25 years, creating 22,000 jobs.

It also says the development will bring £1.6 billion to the city's economy every year.

The redevelopment would initially focus on Temple Meads station. Credit: Bristol City Council

Over the next 12 months, the public and business owners in the city will be asked for their input into the project, which would initially focus on the redevelopment of Temple Meads train station.

Bristol City Council says the plans for the St Philip's Marsh area are at a very early stage but would focus on the creation of "a series of sustainable mixed-use neighbourhoods".

An artist's impression of what flats might look like as part of the redevelopment Credit: Bristol City Council

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: “We know that Temple Quarter and St Philip’s will experience significant change in the coming years as the city grows, but this will only be successful if we work with residents and businesses in the area.

"We’re looking forward to working with the local community and using their views and ideas to help us make the most of this opportunity.”

“We want the area to become a blueprint for city regeneration that is done in the right way, by meeting the needs of our growing city, as well as those of local people, businesses and the environment.

"This transformative project will help us to tackle the challenges posed by climate change, the housing crisis, and a changing employment landscape head-on."

It's not the first time big plans have been proposed for the area.

The land had previously been earmarked for a large arena but those plans were scrapped in 2018.

