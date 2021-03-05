Stars from the TV series Alex Rider were spotted filming at one of Cornwall's most popular beaches.

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime's Alex Rider series have been in Bude all week and were on Summerleaze beach filming a surfing scene on Thursday 4 March.

After a successful first season which aired in 2020, the spy thriller series starring Otto Farrant and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is now returning for a second.

A letter was sent to Bude residents to reassure them that the cast and crew are "bound by strict protocols and guidelines", get tested three times a week, and have government and police support.

Julian Morris, chairman of the Bude Rugby Club, said the filming crew will be using its car park until today, 5 March.

A statement posted on the club's Facebook page reads: "From Sunday 28th February until Friday 5th March 2021 a number of vehicles will be using the car park at the rugby club and will consist of a film crew who will be filming in the local area.

"As a committee, we are conscious of the fact that a large amount of people will be descending upon us in the middle of the pandemic, and of the obvious health concerns that it potentially could have brought to the area.

"We would like to reassure the public that the crew will remain away from adjoining premises and people and will be self-contained in their own secure 'bubble.'

"They have strict Covid secure guidelines which they adhere to and alongside this they have their own Covid testing equipment with the crew mandatorily being tested three times a week.

"It was only having been given these reassurances that we allowed them to use the facilities. Cornwall Council are fully aware of the film schedule and have given appropriate permissions for them to carry on this business."

The series is being produced by Eleventh Hour Films and their crews have also been filming on Widemouth Bay beach in Bude.

It is based on the best-selling 'teenage James Bond' novels by author Anthony Horowitz.

