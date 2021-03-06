A30 closed after tractor and car in crash near Devon-Cornwall border
The A30 at Sourton Cross near Okehampton is closed in both directions following a crash involving a car and a tractor.
Two air ambulances are at the scene.
The Force Incident Manager at Devon and Cornwall Police says: "We were called out at 12.57pm.
"All I can say at the moment is that there has been a two-vehicle road traffic collision and officers are at the scene investigating the accident."
There is currently a diversion in place via Bridestowe, Lewdown and Lifton westbound and then reverse the route eastbound.