A heartbroken family have paid tribute to a popular stonesman who was killed after falling down a cliff while on his way home from a party in Devon.

Christopher Fulford lived with his nan in Torquay and left his friend's birthday celebration in Newton Abbot to get home so she wouldn't worry about him.

The 22-year-old was not seen again after leaving the Wetherspoons pub on his bike. It was later found at Long Quarry Point in Babbacombe, and his body was found at the bottom of the cliffs on 3 September last year.

It was a location familiar with Christopher because he loved fishing, exploring and being around nature, his family said.

An inquest held remotely in Plymouth heard how he finished work on 2 September and joined his friend for birthday drinks at a Wetherspoon's pub in Newton Abbot.

They carried on drinking at a friend's house that night and after he was offered to stay over, Christopher declined because he wanted to get home to his nan so she wouldn't worry.

Outside of work Christopher's family said he was very adventurous. Credit: BPM Media

His friend Aidan Witham, whose birthday it was, said Christopher was his "usual bubbly self" and that they enjoyed a "lovely happy night".

He recalled Christopher left the house at around midnight.

"He liked the sea and it was quite common for him to post photos on Facebook of him sitting somewhere in Babbacombe or similar on his own with a lovely view and a beer," Aidan said.

He added Christopher did not like heights and said: “I think he must have slipped.”

He was always the happiest jolly lad. Everyone loved him. Aidan Witham

A coroner revealed the cause of Christopher's death was multiple injuries following a fall from height.

Toxicology results showed he was one-and-a-half times over the legal drink-drive limit, and traces of cocaine were also detected.

A report said: “The cocaine was lower than a toxic range, but in combination with the alcohol it may have been a contributory factor to his fall.”

Detective constable Jason Parsons, the officer in charge of the case, concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

“It is more likely he had fallen after going up there to sit and have a drink or take a photo," he added.

“There was nothing on his phone to suggest it was someone looking to harm themselves.”

Coroner Ian Arrow recorded an open conclusion and said it was not clear how Christopher came to fall, but said: "There is no evidence whatsoever he intended to end his life so I discount that.

“I can't be certain, however, if he fell or something else happened, but there is nothing suspicious about this death.

“On the balance of probability he was probably intoxicated and fell, but I can’t be certain of the reasoning for that.”

A plaque has now been installed to pay tribute to the 22-year-old. Credit: BPM Media

Christopher's heartbroken family said he came from a loving family and was popular.

He was described as happy-go-lucky, kind and a joy to be around.

It was added how he would light up a room and he often had people in stitches of laughter.

The 22-year-old, a former South Dartmoor Community College pupil, worked locally as a stonesman and was known in his spare time to go climbing or fishing around Wall's Hill, where he tragically died.

His family said: “He had many aspirations he wanted to do in life. He was full of character, was kind natured and always helped anyone in need.

“Our memories of him will last a lifetime. He will always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten."

Read more: