Homes damaged after bin store 'deliberately' set on fire in Torquay

Three homes in Devon have been damaged after a fire was started deliberately inside a bin store, according to the fire service.

It happened in Oakhill Road in Torquay on Friday (5 March).

Firefighters from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 9pm, with crews arriving at the scene from Torquay and Paignton.

Following the number of 999 calls, the service said, another fire engine had to be sent from Torquay. When they realised the size of the fire, another had to be called from Paignton alongside an aerial ladder platform from Torquay.

Extra resources were also requested from Newton Abbot.

It was started on purpose, according to the fire service. Credit: BPM Media

The fire service said the blaze started in an outside bin store and spread to three nearby houses - all of which have been damaged.

