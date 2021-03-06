Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of a woman and two children from their home in South Gloucestershire.

Bennylyn Burke, 25, went missing with her two young daughters on Monday 1 March.

Today (Saturday 6 March) officers in Dundee arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday, 5 March, 2021, as part of an enquiry into a missing 25-year-old woman, Bennylyn Burke, and two children from South Gloucestershire.

Police in Dundee have cordoned off the road leading to a house on Troon Avenue.

“As a result, a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this and enquiries are ongoing. Bennylyn’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by colleagues in Avon and Somerset Police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and we thank the local community for their cooperation at this time. Anyone with concerns or information can speak to a local officer or call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1434 of 5 March.”

Avon and Somerset Police issued an appeal to find Benylynn and her children last week.

A force statement said: "We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate a woman who is missing with her two young daughters.

"Bennylyn, 25, was reported missing on Monday (1 March) having last been seen at her South Gloucestershire home on 17 February.

"We’re increasingly concerned for her and her children’s welfare and are asking for anyone who sees Bennylyn or knows where she may be to contact us."

