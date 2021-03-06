Coronavirus case rates in the South West sit far below the UK average.

Across England there is currently a rolling case rate of 86.4 per 100,000 people. In the South West, that figures sits at 46.1.

Swindon has the highest coronavirus case rate in the region, at 100.4 per 100,000 people - making it the only part of the region to sit slightly above the national average.

The total cases in Swindon in the seven days up to 27 February there were 223 cases.

Bristol has the second highest rates in the region - at 74.7 per 100,000 people - but still sits slightly below the national average.

The case rate in the city is at its lowest for six months - but Bristol City Council is asking people to stay on "high alert" as the healthcare system is still under "high pressure".

South Gloucestershire has the third highest rates in the region. Surge testing is ongoing for people who live and work in the area after two cases of the Brazilian variant were confirmed.

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have the lowest rolling case rate, at just 21.7 per 100,000 people.

The figures come as lockdown easing is set to begin, with schools returning on Monday 8 March and care home residents to be allowed one visitor.

People will also be allowed to meet one other person outside and sit down for food or drink.

If infection rates and hospital admissions remain low, further easing of restrictions will start at the end of March and in mid-April - when we will see the removal of the stay local and stay at home messages.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the South West as of 27 February

Swindon: 100.4

Bristol: 74.7

South Gloucestershire: 58.6

Wiltshire: 56.2

Dorset: 51.3

North Somerset: 49.8

Somerset: 49.4

Bath and North East Somerset: 35.7

Gloucestershire: 31.4Devon: 26.3

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly: 21.7

