One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash involving a recovery vehicle and a tractor near the Devon-Cornwall border.

It happened just before 1pm on Saturday (6 March) on the westbound side of the A30 near Lifton - closing the road until just before 10pm.

The driver of the recovery truck died at the scene of the accident, while the passenger in the front seat was left with serious injuries.

They are being treated at Derriford Hospital.

Police said the driver of the tractor was uninjured.

