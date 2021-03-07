Dramatic picture shows M5 car fire near Bristol

Highways England has shared a shocking image of a car that was on fire near Bristol.

Traffic was held following the incident on the northbound carriageway of the M5 near Thornbury on Sunday (7 March).

The picture shared by the agency on Twitter shows smoke billowing from the vehicle.

Traffic data site, Inrix, first reported the incident just after 1pm. The flames were quickly extinguished and the northbound side of the carriageway was reopened within the hour.

