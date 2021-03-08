Avon and Somerset police have fined four people after they travelled 30 miles to visit a beach in Somerset.

The Covid-19 fines were found after four people travelled from Bristol to Brean beach for exercise.

Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing team issued four Covid fines to each person for unnecessary travel.

It comes just one day after the same police force issued a lockdown reminder to people in the same area.

Last weekend, more than 80 coronavirus warnings were issued to "non-locals" who travelled to Brean beach during the winter sunshine.

The post on the Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing Facebook page said:

"Education around travelling still not being taken seriously.

"Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing team have issued four Covid fines to people making unnecessary travel from Bristol to Brean beach for exercise.

"Please follow the rules."

