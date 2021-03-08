A homeless man who spent three years sleeping on the street now has a roof over his head thanks to a kind stranger.

Mark Williams used to be a lorry driver, but after a serious decline in his mental health and spending time in prison, he had been sleeping under some outdoor stairs in Barnstaple.

But after a stranger got in touch on Facebook he was offered a second-hand caravan for free and says he's incredibly grateful.

The caravan is how I've managed to survive. Mr Williams

Mr Williams said: "With lockdown the library and McDonald's is closed so I wasn't able to charge anything up.

"Someone got in touch on Facebook, they were selling the caravan for £50 but said because you're homeless you can just have it.

"I have used some of the money which I was saving for my HGV and bought some solar panels which are on the roof of the caravan - all my power now comes from the sun."

The 51-year-old, who also also suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), had fallen on hard times while also struggling to deal with the deaths of his mother and his brother.

He had been gradually trying to stash away his Universal Credit payments in order to get an HGV licence so he can start working again but has needed to invest in the caravan.

Mr Williams said: ''The caravan has a grill and three hobs. The temperatures have dropped so I have had my hot water bottle out.''My savings for the HGV licence took a bit of a dent but I had to prioritise getting this up and running.''This caravan has given me a project and it's something for me to put my mind too.''I have sorted myself out now, but I still have a long way to go.''Despite chipping into his savings, Mr Williams is halfway to being able to afford the licence and hopes to pursue the dream toward the end of the year.

