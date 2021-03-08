Hospitality venues' concerns grow over 'vaccination passports'

Watch Nick Smith's report

Hospitality bosses have told ITV News West Country that they have concerns that so-called 'covid vaccine passports' could pose huge challenges at venues like pubs, restaurants and nightclubs.

The government has promised a review into whether proof of vaccination can be used to access services in their road-map out of lockdown.

Jules Annan, a concert photographer from Cheltenham, had his first jab a few weeks ago. He thinks 'vaccine passports' could be key to seeing live music return.

Jules said: "The idea for having some of kind of passport to say yes you have had the vaccine and you are safe from it is brilliant.

"It's a great idea. If it means I can travel abroad or travel in England, meet my friends and family, go to concerts again or live events absolutely."

Jules Annan is in favour of the 'vaccine passport' proposals. Credit: ITV News

Leading figures in government say certificates of vaccination may be needed for international travel - and are reviewing how they might work domestically.

Two-thirds of respondents in one survey back the use of passports in hospitality - and there have even been suggestions the NHS app could be used to prove someone's vaccination status.

But there are big question marks over how it would work in practice.

The Black Heart live music venue hasn't held a full capacity crowd in almost a year. It's owner Anselm Chatwin says he's desperate to welcome customers back, but is unsure asking if they've been vaccinated is the way to do it.

The Black Heart live music venue hasn't held a full capacity crowd in almost a year. Credit: ITV News

Anselm said: "It would be a real wild west of people coming up with their own ideas for what a vaccination passport is.

"I think it would lead us wide open to a few potential legal issues. We are really struggling as a business and it makes us very desperate to do things but they have to be sensible things."

Some human rights campaigners claim it could even lead to a society with second-class citizens.

Grace Bradley the Interim Director at liberty said: "So called voluntary vaccine passports become mandatory when we need them to go about our day to day lives.

If proposals move forward only those who are vaccinated may be able to attend events like Glastonbury festival. Credit: ITV News

"So if people need to prove their status to get on a bus or other public transport in order to go to work, in order to access essential public services -that's where we really see the discrimination coming in.

"We see immunes going about their business as usual and non-immunes who are excluded because of their vaccination status."

The government stresses vaccine certification would have to be used in conjunction with testing to avoid such scenarios.

But without further legal direction, it leaves the door open for businesses to implement their own rules - where people could still be told that "no jab means no entry".

