A man has appeared in a Scottish court charged with the murder of a South Gloucestershire woman and her two-year-old daughter.

Police continue to search for the bodies of 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica.

They were reported missing from Kingswood on 1 March.

50-year-old Andrew Innes appeared in court on Monday 8 March. He is charged with murdering Bennylyn with a hammer and murdering Jellica by 'means unknown'.

The 25-year-old was last seen at her home in Kingswood on 17 February. But it wasn't until 1 March she and two children were reported missing. The second child was traced and is being supported.

What is the timeline of events?

1 March - Bennylyn Burke and two children were reported missing.

3 March - Avon and Somerset Police launched an urgent search for all three, saying they were growing increasingly concerned.

5 March - Tayside Police were called to a house on Troon Avenue in Dundee as part of the investigation.

6 March - Tayside Police announced a man had been charged in connection with the deaths of Bennylyn and Jellica, but said the second child had been traced.

Since then, Troon Avenue has been cordoned off, with a police tent put over a skip in the garden of a house, and its windows covered up. Police Scotland say although enquiries are continuing to find Bennylyn and Jellica, this is now a complex murder investigation.

Andrew Innes has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again next week.