Owner 'devastated' after cat mauled to death by hounds

The owner of a cat mauled to death by hounds in the village of Madron, near Penzance, says she is "devastated".

The incident happened on the afternoon Saturday 6 March as hounds entered a housing estate and started attacking Carly Jose's pet. She says footage of the incident is too distressing to watch.

Carly Jose said: "We went to look in the back gardens because my neighbour had thought something had been thrown into his garden and we found Mini had been killed and thrown into their garden. I'm just devastated our baby has gone."

Footage of the incident, which was filmed by a neighbour, shows a pack of hounds attacking the cat before running away. On the driveway the body of the cat can be seen. A man then appears to throw the cat over the fence.

Chris Knight said: "The cat tried to jump over the fence but didn't make it. The dogs caught it and mauled it. I had my phone on me so I thought the best thing to do was just to start filming."

Mini a 14-year-old rescue cat. Credit: Carly Jose

Mini was a 14-year-old rescue cat who had safely roamed the housing estate in Madron for years. Carly says this is the first incident she can remember involving the Western Hunt.

The hounds were being exercised nearby at the time, which is a regular occurrence. The Hunt have apologised unreservedly for any distress caused and are co-operating with police who are investigating what happened.

Western Hunt issued a statement: “The Hunt is aware of events that took place on Saturday, 6 March, while the hounds were being exercised in an area where they are taken routinely, without incident, by officials of the hunt.

"The Hunt has been in contact with the cat owner to apologise unreservedly for the distress this has caused and is also helping the police with their enquiries.

"Incidents of this nature involving hounds are incredibly rare due to the professionalism with which the hounds are managed, however the hunt has taken this matter very seriously and is reviewing their procedures to prevent any reoccurrence.”

Carly Jose she says the hardest part is that her "little girl" is gone forever and she was not able to say goodbye.