These people got more than they bargained for when they went for a paddle off the coast off the coast of Torquay.

A curious seal decided to interrupt their day in the sunshine by jumping out of the water and resting on the group's boards.

Unfortunately the seal, which can typically weigh 233kg, capsized a paddleboard and sunk a kayak.

Amy Hewitt who captured these photos told ITV West Country "[I] think even the seal has missed having company and sunshine".

The seal seemed keen to try to board every vessel at the weekend Credit: Amy Hewitt

People are warned however never to feed seals and to avoid them whenever possible.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue has the following advice on its website:

If you spot a seal on the beach, watch it from a distance and do not approach it.

Finding a seal on a beach does not necessarily mean there is a problem - do not chase it into the sea.

A healthy seal should be left alone.

Keep children and dogs away - they may look cute, but seals will defend themselves aggressively if they feel they need to.

If you find a seal on a beach, watch it from a distance. Do not approach the animal.

If you do find a seal, or any other animal, that looks like it's in danger, you can call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue rescue hotline on 01825 765546.

Read more: