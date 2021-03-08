Woman sent hundreds of cards to mark 104th birthday

Watch Dulcie Clatworthy celebrate her 104th birthday

A care home resident has been able to see her daughter properly for the first time in months - on her 104th birthday.

Dulcie Clatworthy's care home issued an appeal for cards to help her mark the special day - and she's been left a little overwhelmed by people's generosity.

Her room at The Manor Care Home in Taunton is now full to the brim with cards and gifts.

She told ITV News West Country: "I've had lots and lots of cards and loads of flowers. I've been very, very lucky."

But what's the secret of such a long life? Dulcie's advice was to "take every day as it comes".

Dulcie has celebrated her 104th birthday.

She added: "I've got a good daughter, I had a good husband and good parents so I've had a good life."

A change to lockdown restrictions meant Dulcie's daughter Barbara Clatworthy was able to visit her properly for the first time in months, as she was only previously able to see her from a pod.

Dulcie said: "It's really lovely to be back together."

The staff at the care home laid on balloons and a cake for Dulcie.

Barbara said her mother has always kept fit, adding: "She always used to do gardening and walking around.

"She was very fit. She used to go up and down the stairs half a dozen times a day."

She said it's been "wonderful" for her to be sent so many well wishes, adding: "Her room is absolutely full and I don't think we've finished yet - I think there's still some to go."

The care home's general manager Brighton Nyagomo said said: "104 - do I need to say anything more?

"She doesn't act it, she doesn't look it - she's still as beautiful as ever. She's amazing."

He told ITV News Country Dulcie is "at the heart" of the community within the home, and added: "This couldn't happen to a better person. She is amazing."

Read more: