A young boy has been left 'heartbroken' after his 13-month-old kitten was attacked in Taunton with self-adhesive spray being used to glue the kitten' tail across its bottom.

JD's mother, Christina Murrell, said the attack on their cat, Jessica, happened in the Lyngford Square area of Taunton on Friday 5 March.

Jessica was given to five-year-old JD on his most recent birthday.

Christina said Jessica also had cardboard stuck to her, as well as having her tail glued down. She explained what happened in a post in the Taunton Matters Facebookgroup the day after the incident.

The post quickly surpassed 100 shares as people expressed their anger.

Jessica had cardboard stuck to her. Credit: BPM Media

Christina said it happened in the Lyngford Square area, and added: "They used a self-adhesive spray and stuck her tail across her bottom and on her side and stuck cardboard to her.

"She is very distressed. The police have been called and hopefully, they will retrieve fingerprints from this.

"If anyone witnessed anything can you please message me as this is psycho, pathetic behaviour and very disturbing."

The police have been contacted about the attack. Credit: BPM Media

Pest control traps known as 'glue traps' also use adhesive.

These traps - sometimes called glue boards or sticky boards - are usually made of plastic trays or sheets of cardboard covered with extremely strong glue.

The traps are targeted at mice and rats.

Animals who walk onto the glue instantly become stuck and are powerless to free themselves.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "I can confirm this was reported to us over the weekend.

"Enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221048189."

