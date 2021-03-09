Dog walkers using small hamlet for parking 'ruining lives' of residents

Double yellow lines are set to be installed in a small rural hamlet in Devon where residents say parking is "ruining their lives".

People living in Preston say the small hamlet - which is made up of around 15 homes and a small number of farms - is being blighted by dog-walkers.

Footpaths from the village provide access to walks along the River Teign and out to Teigngrace and Stover.

But the Teignbridge Highways and Traffic Orders Committee heard parking in the village has reached "epidemic levels".

The committee said it could not support the request for a residents parking scheme in the hamlet, but it did back the introduction of double yellows lines.

In a report to the meeting, chief officer for highways, infrastructure, development and waste, Meg Booth, said: “Local residents have raised concerns about walkers, particularly those exercising dogs, parking in the village. There is a particular concern regarding commercial dog walkers, with reports that some people are walking up to 15 dogs at a time.

“Residents have previously requested that double yellow lines and residents parking bays be installed to resolved issues relating to parking, noise and dog fouling, and comparison has been made with Teigngrace, where a short section of double yellow lines have been installed.”

She said Devon and Cornwall Police have been asked for comment but had not responded, however in a previous letter the force had said no one has the right to reserve parking spaces outside of their homes on a public highway. So in the absence of parking restrictions, people are free to travel to the area to walk and exercise their dogs.

Her recommendation said because Preston is a quiet hamlet with no through traffic and low speeds, parking restrictions are not appropriate - but councillors disagreed and called for double yellows lines.

Cllr Ron Peart, who represents the Kingsteignton and Teign Estuary ward in which the hamlet lies, said: “This has reached an epidemic position for those who live there from 6.45am to 10pm at night and they get abuse from dog walkers. They need the protection they deserve as residents as it is ruining their life living there.”

He had initially called for a residents’ parking scheme, but withdrew that proposal and supported recommendations from other councillors to trial double yellow lines instead, saying: “It would stop the parking and tick the box.”

Cllr Stuart Barker said: “Clearly something has to be done to protect the residents of the villages and yellow lines are appropriate and they have a visual deterrent to those who want to park there. I don’t see why they have to come into the village and cause mayhem and there are almost more vehicles than residents in the village.”

The committee unanimously agreed to support the double yellow lines proposals and will delegate authority to the chairman and the local member to work with the community for which specific bits of road they will apply to and then to bring forward the scheme as part of the annual waiting restrictions programme.

