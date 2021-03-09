Driver who dismantled A30 barrier to avoid fatal crash traffic wanted by police

Video from BPM Media

Police are looking for a driver who was seen taking apart the central reservation of the A30 to avoid queuing traffic following a fatal crash.

It happened on the westbound side of the A30 on Saturday 6 March after a recovery truck collided with a tractor at Liftondown.

The driver of the recovery vehicle died at the scene near the Devon and Cornwall border, while a passenger in the same vehicle was taken to Derriford Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

The tractor driver was uninjured.

The crash led to significant queues on the key road but one motorist decided to remove the bolts from the central reservation and drove on the opposite side of the road to avoid being stuck in traffic. Police are now searching for that driver.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a driver who got out of his vehicle at a road closure on the A30 at Liftondown, West Devon, dismantled the barrier, and drove through.

"The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on Saturday 6 March, at the scene of a fatal road collision which had occurred less than two hours before.

"It is understood there was a long queue of stationary traffic and officers are appealing to anyone who saw the man, or has relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk and quote crime reference CR/017533/21.

