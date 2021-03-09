Cornwall's Eden Sessions have been postponed again this summer due to the pandemic.

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and The Script were some of the artists scheduled to perform by the biomes.

The gigs planned for June and July have been cancelled due to the ongoing concerns and restrictions around the pandemic.

Organisers told fans they regret having to postpone for the second year in a row.

In a statement they say: "Regrettably the uncertainties around staging the series due to the impacts of the pandemic and restrictions on outdoor audiences mean that the summer Sessions have to be postponed."

"The ambition is that all of the acts announced for this year will be rescheduled to play in front of the world-famous Biomes."

Diana Ross was originally scheduled to perform on Tuesday 29 June 2021 Credit: Eden Sessions

What happens to my tickets?

Ticket holders will be contacted by Eden when new dates are confirmed and original tickets will remain valid for any show that is moved to a new date.

The venue says it cannot guarantee all of the performers will be rescheduled and an automatic refund to existing ticket purchasers in line their terms and conditions.

Anyone who wishes to have a refund ahead of the revised dates is asked to contact Eden Sessions for a request form before midnight on Friday 02 April 2021.

