A pair of synchronised swimmers from Bristol are preparing for what they hope will be their Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe have been swimming together for more than 10 years and have always had the Games in their sights.

Despite the disruption caused by covid they say they are more determined than ever to realise their dream.

Izzy says it's been a challenge with everything being postponed but added "you have to look at it in a positive way because otherwise it's really difficult so you had to just think we've got an extra year to train, extra year to improve and get better."

"It was hard but once we initially got over that and actually try and look at the positives it wasn't that bad."

Kate and Izzy say their partnership seemed to happen naturally. Credit: ITV West Country

Kate believes the time spent out of the pool during the first lockdown revived their enthusiasm for their sport, "it's that saying, you don't know what you've got until it's gone."

"We have that goal of making the Olympics and we're so excited for this year to finally achieve our goal that's been in our heads and we've been dreaming about for years now."

The rescheduled Olympic qualifiers are now in May and Kate and Izzy are training hard in preparation. They are country's only hope in the duet event at Tokyo and say they want to help raise Great Britain's profile in the sport.