Three people including an elderly man have been seriously injured after a five vehicle crash in North Devon.

The collision happened on the A39 east of the Torridge Bridge outside Bideford at 4.31pm on Tuesday 9 March.

Five vehicles involved in the crash included a silver Ford Focus, a grey VW Fox and a silver Renault Trafic van.

All vehicles were travelling from the direction of Barnstaple towards Bideford through the current road works when the collision happened.

The driver of the van, a 38-year-old local man, the driver of the Ford Focus, a 44-year-old local man and the front seat passenger of the VW Fox, an 80-year-old local man were all seriously injured.

Police are investigating what caused the five vehicles to crash and are asking for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch on 101 quoting Log 661 of 9th March 2021.

