Plymouth family's petition to be debated by MPs after son's hit and run death

The family of a Plymouth man who was killed in a hit and run crash are preparing to take their campaign to change the law to the House of Commons.

Tom McConnachie, aged 34, was hit by a car while walking home from a night out in February 2019.

The offender drove off and burned his car to hide the evidence. He was arrested and charged, but his licence was not taken away until almost a year later, when he appeared in crown court and was jailed for ten months for perverting the course of justice, driving while unfit through drink and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Christina (left) was Tom's partner for two years before his death. Credit: Christina Worsfold

Tom's partner, Christina Worsfold, said: "The offender could still drive, he could basically still carry on his life as normal until the court dates came up.

"We were going through this absolute heartbreak and trying to come to terms with what has happened, to then know that this person has killed someone and is still allowed to drive until a court bans them, and could potentially still be putting other lives at risk, that's what we found so difficult."

The family came up with the idea of 'Tom's Law' which would give police the power to suspend someone's licence from the moment an offence is committed.

Their petition has attracted huge support, recently passing 100,000 signatures, which means it will be debated in Parliament.

Tom was hit by a car near his home in Plymouth. Credit: ITV News

Christina added: "There are so many other families in our situation who are also trying to do other petitions as well all with regards to drink-driving, hit and run sentencing. So we're not only doing this for Tom, but for future families who unfortunately will be in our situation."

Responding to the petition, the Department for Transport said: "The Government is committed to reducing road casualties and supporting responsible road users by identifying and prosecuting the few who make the roads less safe."

Tom's mum, Charlotte McConnachie, said: "I hope he would be proud. I think he would think it was a lot of fuss, he was not one for putting himself out there, so he would probably think it was a bit strange but he would be proud of Christina."

The petition is still accepting signatures until March 25. To sign it, click here.