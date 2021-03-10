Squatters removed from prominent building in Bristol

A group of squatters who have been occupying a prominent Bristol building have been removed today, March 10.

The group had settled at the former Randstad office on the junction of Longmead Avenue with Gloucester Road, opposite Sainsbury's.

Dozens of police were sent to the scene to support the eviction process, many on horseback and others carrying riot shields.

Police preparing to go into building where the squatters are held up Credit: ITV News

Crowds of up to 100 people gathered at the scene in support of the group inside the building.

A massive banner was unfurled outside the corner building, which read: "Dear Bristol, we are the friendly squatters of this building.

"We are creating a mutual aid centre in solidarity with those in our community who are systematically silenced.

The squatters said they were making a stand "in aid of a better society". Credit: ITV News

"A home is a human right, but affordable housing is non-existent."

It's been reported that the squatters moved into the building about two months ago.

In a Facebook post, the group behind the squat said it was proud to be there.

It wrote: "We are a collective of radical mutual aid enthusiasts, and this is our letter to Bristol. This is one of many actions that will lead us to a better society.

"The public have been amazingly positive towards us and we couldn’t be happier. We really hope that you can come up and visit us, where we are running our free shop."

