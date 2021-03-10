A Somerset vet came to the rescue after a dog swallowed a fish hook left on a Devon beach.

Harvey, a a 12-year-old golden retriever, ate the hook while on a walk along Goodrington Sands on February 28.

His owner Alison Benney described how Harvey suddenly started rummaging in a discarded carrier bag and “the next thing he was gagging and clearly distressed”.She could see a fishing line hanging out of Harvey’s mouth and realised he must have swallowed some baited fishing hooks.

Harvey and his owner Alison. Credit: Somerset Live

Ms Benney took her dog straight to their local vet in Totnes who discovered the fish hook was lodged in Harvey’s chest during an x-ray.

Harvey was then referred to Cave Veterinary Specialists in West Buckland who managed to extract the hook from Harvey’s oesophagus without needing to operate.

The dog escaped surgery because vets used an endoscope camera which is on the end of a thin tube.

Harvey was seen by Nele Van den Steen, clinical director at Cave, who said: “It actually proved more difficult that we thought but ultimately we were successful and managed to free the hook and remove it.

“Harvey was kept in overnight for observation but allowed home the next and has now made a full recovery.”

Ms Benney said the incident had left her extremely upset at the person responsible for dumping their rubbish.

“I’m very angry about the whole thing. It was a very upsetting experience for me and especially for Harvey.“Goodrington promenade is a very popular spot where people fish into the sea but anglers should realise just how dangerous fish hooks and fishing line can be and make sure they dispose of them properly.“Harvey’s back to normal already so I’m very grateful to Cave for all their help and care.”

