A Bristol musician left seriously injured when a car was allegedly driven at him in a racially-aggravated attack says he's still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

It has taken 21-year-old K-Dogg months to physically recover but he says the mental scars remain.

K-Dogg was on his way home after a shift at Southmead Hospital in Bristol when he was hit by a car. He says the occupants of the car shouted racist abuse at him before running off.

The musician was left with horrific injuries to his face and leg and needed plastic surgery.

K-Dogg says: "It has been really really tough. It has hit everyone on a deep deep level and that is why the response is so big.

“It is a big subject and has got to be talked about and highlighted because things like this can keep happening, we have to bring change.”

K-Dogg is hoping a song he wrote shortly after the attack will help spread a more positive message.

“It has definitely helped me quite a lot,” he said. “I am always writing, so it just helps to keep your mind focused."

Four people were arrested in the summer and they remain under active investigation but they have not been charged.

Avon and Somerset Police are treating the crime as racially-aggravated attempted murder and say they are working on forensic evidence.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Buck said: "We are working through that evidence as quickly as we are able to but it is painstaking work.

"There are a number of forensic exhibits, in the case around 75, and we need to work through those in a systematic way.

"We are working as quickly as we can. What happened is absolutely atrocious and my team are doing everything they can to get justice."

If you know something, come forward and just do what is best. Do what is right so we can let my family and the community move on with their lives knowing they are safe K-Dogg

