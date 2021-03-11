A police chase came to an abrupt stop when the car which was being pursued got stuck in a lane.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were chasing a car in the Camborne area on the afternoon of Wednesday 10 March.

The Roads Policing Team shared the incident and the picture on social media.

The tweet read: "The driver of this vehicle found it a tight squeeze during a pursuit in the Camborne area this afternoon. Nowhere to go."No injuries to any party but the suspected driver is now helping us with enquiries."

Read more: