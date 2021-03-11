One of Devon's biggest outdoor events will take place this summer at Exeter's Westpoint showground.

The Devon County Show is traditionally held in May, and is one of the biggest agricultural shows in the country attracting more than 100,000 visitors over four days.

But this year it will only run for three days at the start of July, from Friday 2nd to Sunday the 4th.

Mary Quicke, chair of the Devon County Agricultural Association, said: "We are absolutely committed to holding our Devon County Show in 2021.

We believe that, by moving the Show to early July, it will give more time for the restrictions to have eased, the roll out of a vaccine to take place and life to be getting back to normal. Mary Quicke, chair of the Devon County Agricultural Association

"We know that our supporters and visitors really missed the County Show this year, as we did, and we can’t wait to start planning for our 125th Show."

The County Show takes place on 90 acres of Showground which organisers says allows plenty of space for social distancing.

They also anticipate the crowds will be smaller by the Show from its usual Thursday-Saturday slot to Friday-Sunday to spread out the busier weekend visitor numbers.

Tickets will be on sale mid-April from the shows's website. You can also buy tickets in person from Exeter Information & Tickets, Dix's Field Exeter (EX1 1JJJ)

