Family pay tribute to victims of tragic Exeter house fire

The mother of a woman who died in a fire in Exeter alongside her partner and two children has thanked the community for the "messages of love" since the tragedy.

Kaylie Rudge, 28, lost her life in the house fire, along with her partner Daniel, 29, their four-year-old daughter Lillie-Rose and Kaylie's seven-year-old daughter Iviee-May from a previous relationship.

A nine-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy – Lillie-Rose’s twin brother – were also injured but have since been discharged from Bristol Children’s Hospital.

The scene of the fire in Clayton Road, Exeter.

In a statement, Kaylie’s mum Vanessa Parr, said: “I am grateful for everyone’s concerns and commiserations and it is very touching that the community have left so many flowers and messages of love at the house.”

Kaylie’s mum also expressed thanks to all those who donated to her daughter's fundraising campaign.

She added: “I still can’t believe that they’re all gone. I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the public’s donations and any money remaining after funeral costs will be donated to the Bristol Hospital Children’s Unit.”

In another statement, Daniel’s father and step-mother, said: “Daniel and Kaylie were loving parents and they, and the girls, will be sorely missed.”

The family clarified all money raised through a community fundraising campaign is in the care of a solicitor and will go towards funeral costs. Any money remaining will be put into a trust fund to support the surviving children in the future.

“We are so grateful to the emergency services who attended,” they added: “Special thanks to Demons MC and Satan’s Slaves MC who set up the fundraising campaign for Dan.

“We have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity and kindness,” they added. “We would like to thank everyone for their support and donations.”

The fire service were called to the family home in Clayton Road, Exeter, at 5.30am on Sunday 21 February.

Kaylie, Daniel and Lillie-Rose all lost their lives, while the other three children were rescued and taken to hospital.

On Thursday 4 March, it was confirmed seven-year-old Iviee-May Hall had also died.

