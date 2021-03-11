A water main has burst in Bristol, causing flooding and sending thousands of litres of water shooting up into the air.

The main has burst on Greystoke Avenue in Southmead, where roadworks are being carried out.

Pictures show a large pool of water on a barricaded section of the road. Workers are on scene trying to stem the leak.

Tim Shires, PA announcer at Bristol City, shared images of the burst near the junction with Arnside Road, Southmead's main shopping area.

Mr Shires said there are temporary traffic lights and a one-way system around the shops during roadworks which are due to continue until the end of the year. It is not yet known if the burst is related to the roadworks.

