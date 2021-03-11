A truckers services on the M4 motorway in Wiltshire is offering its drivers a new way of trying to get a good night's sleep.

The Chippenham Pit Stop, off junction 17, has released an online relaxation guide.

Driver have to scan a barcode on an explanatory leaflet to access the video on YouTube.

The inspiration for the video has come from

It's hoped the new relaxation tool will help long-distance lorry drivers Credit: PA

Pit Stop Director Hannah Hatherell, who is also a trained hypnotherapist.

“All professional drivers know how crucial it is to get a good night’s sleep, in order to stay safe out on the road.

"This can also help boost the immune system and fight diabetes and high blood pressure."

Hannah gave up a business insurance career in the city to study hypnotherapy and is now a professional Clinical Hypnotherapist and mother of two.

The idea of using my professional skills to help our trucker and community customers, who may have trouble sleeping, seemed like a good idea and I can’t think why we haven’t offered this service before. Hannah Hatherell

The Pit Stop is used by people from five surrounding villages, as well as being a stopover for hundreds of drivers from all over the UK and Europe.

