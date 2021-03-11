M4 truck stop starts offering hypnotherapy to help drivers get a good night's sleep
A truckers services on the M4 motorway in Wiltshire is offering its drivers a new way of trying to get a good night's sleep.
The Chippenham Pit Stop, off junction 17, has released an online relaxation guide.
Driver have to scan a barcode on an explanatory leaflet to access the video on YouTube.
The inspiration for the video has come from
Pit Stop Director Hannah Hatherell, who is also a trained hypnotherapist.
“All professional drivers know how crucial it is to get a good night’s sleep, in order to stay safe out on the road.
"This can also help boost the immune system and fight diabetes and high blood pressure."
Hannah gave up a business insurance career in the city to study hypnotherapy and is now a professional Clinical Hypnotherapist and mother of two.
The idea of using my professional skills to help our trucker and community customers, who may have trouble sleeping, seemed like a good idea and I can’t think why we haven’t offered this service before.
The Pit Stop is used by people from five surrounding villages, as well as being a stopover for hundreds of drivers from all over the UK and Europe.
