Two dogs from Plymouth have been gaining recognition due to their unique feature of having 'human' faces.Owner Kerry Docwra, 46, has had her sibling pets for seven years and says she often gets people commenting on Ronnie's appearance especially.She said: "Some of the pictures and the faces she pulls are so funny.

"All we ever get is, 'oh my god she looks like an ewok', she gets told she looks like everything but a dog.

Credit: Devon Live

"Everybody knows them. They both look like humans.""Everyone thinks I named them after the Krays but I didn't. People say, 'oh that's where you get their names from' but it's not. My eldest mate's Reg."The fluffy four-legged friends are a cross between a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and a Shihtzu crossed with a Pug."They're so unusual, but they've got a beautiful temperament as well," Kerry added.

Credit: Devon Live

"They're brilliant with kids, they love kids.""They've got such amazing personalities. When I say to Ronnie 'talk' she'll talk. She sounds like Mutley!"Now my children have all grown up, they're my fur babies. I love animals, I think they're amazing."

Read more: