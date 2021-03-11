A care home in Somerset has welcomed its first visitor in more than a year after putting a series of measures in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The first emotional meeting took place at The Elms Residential Home at Yeovil Marsh on Monday 8 March - the day lockdown measures were eased.

Manager Louise Turner said: "What happy day at The Elms. I cannot express how emotional it was to see relatives with their loved ones for the first time in over a year.

"Our first visitor was Gareth Jones, son of resident Margaret Jones - 89 years young. Gareth was worried that his mother would not recognise him with all the PPE he was wearing.

"When he came into our visiting room his mother was sat waiting. The first thing shesaid is, 'That’s Gareth'.

Never did we did we imagine that today would come, after all we have been through in the last year. We cannot thank everyone that has supported us to get to this stage. Louise Turner, Manager, The Elms Residential Home

Every resident and member of staff at The Elms has had their first Covid jab. Credit: The Elms Residential Home

In order for this day to come, staff and residents have all had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The care home is following Government advice for the visits, including testing visitors and asking them to wear PPE and keeping physical contact to a minimum, although hand-holding is allowed.

For Louise Turner, visiting is crucially important for the well-being of residents, family and friends but she said the care home must not let up its guard in the fight against Covid-19.

Residents created a heartfelt message for their loved ones during the first lockdown in April 2020 Credit: The Elms Residential Home

Louise said: "We want to keep The Elms open to visits where possible and safe.

"We recognise that visits are important for residents but if we cannot make them safe, we may have to require the home to close to visitors."

The Elms went out of its way to keep residents happy during the past year when they were unable to have visits.

These two 'residents' proved very popular on the Yeovil Marsh scarecrow trail during lockdown in spring 2020. Credit: The Elms Residential Home

Louise Turner said: "We have been keeping all our residents occupied during lockdown. We entered the local scarecrow competition which all residents enjoyed.

"Our family sat on the bench became the talk of the village and brought a smile to everyone faces as they passed by The Elms on their daily walks.

"We even created our own hungry frogs’ game, which was so much fun."

Watch The Elms' version of hungry frogs, also known as Hungry Hippos

The Elms will continue to try to keep residents active throughout lockdown and beyond.

It keeps relatives in touch with its expanding range of activities - including lounge skittles, balloon tennis, 'Play your Cards Right' and birthday celebrations - through its Facebook page.