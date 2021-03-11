Winds gusting up to 110mph have brought down trees, toppled lorries and led to power cuts across the West Country.

On the Aust viaduct at the M48 Severn Bridge gusts of up to 100mph have been recorded. The crossing will stay closed until speeds die down.

In Gloucestershire, high winds knocked an articulated lorry into the verge on the A417 between the Cowley roundabout and Cirencester.

Police have closed the road in both directions from the Air Balloon roundabout to Burford Road.

Highways England says the road is expected to remain closed throughout the early morning. Gloucestershire Police are on scene and working to resolve the incident.

The lorry needs to be recovered before the road can be reopened. Credit: Glos Police Specialist Ops

Meanwhile in Bristol this video shows a trampoline which has been blown out of someone's garden and into the street.

Western Power Distribution has been reporting power cuts in Truro, Exeter, Weston-super-Mare and in villages around Chipping Sodbury.

In Cricklade, Damien Davis woke up to his garden furniture turned upside down thanks to the high winds.

