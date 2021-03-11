A 'Reclaim The Night' vigil is due to take place in Bristol this weekend following the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

The the 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared near Clapham Common in south London last Wednesday and a vigil is planned to take place on the common at the weekend.

Now people are also being invited to attend a vigil in Bristol City Centre on Saturday 13 March.

It will begin at 6pm on College Green, with organisers describing the 'Reclaim The Night Bristol: For Sarah' event as a vigil "for all women threatened on our streets".

Organisers said the event will "remember women lost to male violence".

People are asked to take a candle with them but take it home when they leave. People are asked to follow social distancing rules and wear a mask.

The Met Police has found human remains during their search for Sarah Everard.

A diplomatic protection officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

