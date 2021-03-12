The A30 in Devon has been partially closed following a crash near Okehampton.

A man has suffered potentially life-changing injures.

Police have closed the A30 westbound between South Tawton and Whiddon Down. There are long queues and significant delays due to the accident.

There is slow-moving traffic after a vehicle is reported to have been overturned.

Traffic is building from A382 to B3260 Exeter Road. The road is currently closed.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix says: "A30 Westbound closed, queueing traffic due to overturned car from A382 (Whiddon Down, Whiddon Down) to B3260 Exeter Road ( Okehampton Services, Okehampton).

"Sensors show this is affecting traffic on the Westbound side."

A male casualty has been taken to Derriford by land ambulance where he is being treated for serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

Read more: