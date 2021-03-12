A second person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Paignton.

A male pedestrian in his 30s sustained life-changing injuries and continues to receive medical treatment.

The collision happened on a pavement in the Foxhole area at around 11.40am on Tuesday 2 March.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested later that day and police appealed for information about a dark blue BMW that was seen mounting the pavement. The woman has since been released on bail. A 25-year-old man from the Paignton area was arrested on Friday 12 March in Rochdale on suspicion of attempted murder. He is now in police custody.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, or any witnesses, to come forward.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the incident or captured it on a dash cam to contact them on 101.

An official statement by Devon and Cornwall Police states: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a collision between a male pedestrian and a car in Foxhole Road, Paignton, on Tuesday 2 March."The incident occurred at around 11.40am and the car involved, believed to be a dark blue BMW, did not stop and drove off in the direction of Kings Ash Road."A male pedestrian in his 30s sustained life-changing injures and continues to receive medical treatment."Following enquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police officers arrested a 25-year-old man from the Paignton area on suspicion of attempted murder in Rochdale on the morning of Friday 12 March. He remains in police custody at this time."A 32-year-old woman from Paignton previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on police bail until 29 March while enquiries continue."Police are appealing for any witnesses of the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV footage from the area at the time, to come forward if they have not already done so."

