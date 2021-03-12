The Bishop of Bath & Wells, Rt Rev Peter Hancock, has announced he is retiring early on medical grounds as he continues his recovery from leukemia.

Bishop Peter, 64, has been receiving treatment for the condition since August 2020. He has been leading the diocese since 2014.

He said he was grateful to have served the area during that time, adding: “I have met so many inspiring, faithful, creative, and courageous people and visited so many wonderful places.

"I don’t yet know what lies ahead, but I am sure the Lord will continue to lead and guide meand provide opportunities for ministry and service in the future. I remain hopeful andconfident in his future for me.”

The Bishop of Taunton, Rt Revd Ruth Worsley, will continue to lead the diocese while the search for a new Bishop of Bath & Wells begins.

She said: “Bishop Peter has been a wonderful, warm and wise friend and colleague. I shall miss him terribly.

"Clearly it is with sadness that we hear the news that he will not be returning to minister as Bishop amongst us. However, his recovery and health are of greater importance at this time."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, paid tribute to Bishop Peter, saying: “His commitment to changing the culture and shining a light in dark places was an inspiration to us all.

“I would like to thank Peter for more than 40 years of dedicated ministry in the Church. Anyone who has worked with him or spent time with him will know the deep authenticity of his personal faith and pastoral concern.

"I know the past year has been very difficult with his diagnosis and treatment for cancer."

Bishop Peter took over as lead Bishop for safeguarding in the Church of England in 2016 and served throughout the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse’s investigation of the Church of England.

A farewell service for Bishop Peter is being planned for Pentecost, Saturday 22 May.