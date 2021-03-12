Watch as workers move the Banksy artwork from the side of a Bristol house

Work has started to remove one of Banksy's most recent pieces of work from the side of a house in Bristol.

The 'Aachoo!!' piece appeared on a street in Totterdown at the end of 2020.

The work is on the side of a property on Bristol's steepest street, and gives the illusion an old woman's sneeze is blowing houses over.

The piece was covered up in February and a crane was brought in this morning (Friday 12 March) to take away the 'Achoo' artwork.

The artwork appeared on Bristol's steepest street in December.

Crowds of local people gathered this morning as workers began the delicate job of lifting the artwork.

In December, the owners of the property where the artwork appeared delayed the sale of the property, just a week before exchanging.

Read more: