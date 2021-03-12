The deaths of three residents at a care home near Sidmouth are being investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Detectives are currently awaiting the results of a post mortem examination into the cause of death of one resident. The deaths of two others are also being probed by officers.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans confirmed on the afternoon of Friday 12 March that specific concerns had been raised over the deaths at Holmesley Care Home in Sidford, near Sidmouth.

He said: "We are awaiting the post mortem examination of one of the deceased people, whilst the investigation into the deaths of the other two remain ongoing as well.

"I've got no doubt that there will be a great deal of concern from local communities and beyond surrounding this incident, however I would like to reassure people that we are doing all that we can to support the bereaved families and others affected by it.

"Of course we are trying to understand exactly what happened here and we are progressing the investigation as effectively and efficiently as we possibly can."

Police are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination on one of the residents who died.

He stressed their main concern was to make sure everyone remaining in the home stays safe and confirmed they are working together with other agencies, including the Care Quality Commission, to achieve this.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed on Thursday 11 March they had launched an investigation following the reported death of one resident.

It's understood there have been a further 33 cases at the home, where all residents and staff had received their first vaccination. They were due to have their second at the weekend.

